Long-distance pass tunnel: A sleeping giant?

Supervisory complaint against the village chief

The opposition mandataries also complain about a lack of information on the other side of the Fernpass. In Biberwier, where the sale of the land for the tunnel was already decided in July by a vote of 6:5, the ZUG list filed a supervisory complaint with the Reutte district administration against Harald Schönherr. Philipp Taxer's team identified a serious discrepancy between the content of the decisive meeting and the minutes. These had been objected to immediately, but no correction had been made. In addition, important documents were missing in the run-up to the resolution and have still not been submitted. So in Biberwier, it could soon be back to the start.