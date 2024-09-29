Neck-and-neck race kept Lower Austria on tenterhooks

Collini was happy about the pink plus

"We ran until the very end", said a cheerful Indra Collini on Sunday outside her polling station in Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling. The positive mood of the Neos leader was probably also due to her company - because for the first time, her children Emma (18) and Kilian (19) were also able to cast a vote in the National Council election. Collini: "Nobody wants the next federal government to carry on muddling through as before. That's why I'm confident that today will be a good result for us."