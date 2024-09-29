"Krone" election report
Neck-and-neck race kept Lower Austria on tenterhooks
For the first time, the ÖVP was in danger of losing the black heartland to the FPÖ. The turnaround only came late on Sunday evening. The political tide has also turned among the minor parties: Because the Neos positioned themselves ahead of the Greens.
Yesterday at 5 pm, the signs were still pointing to political change in Lower Austria. 413 municipalities had already been counted by the official close of voting. The ÖVP had achieved 34% in these, the FPÖ 31% and the SPÖ only 17.5%. However, the projection at this time also showed the FPÖ in first place in the largest federal state.
Mikl-Leitner predicted a close result
In the morning, ÖVP state party leader Johanna Mikl-Leitner had looked optimistically at the sky: "Ideal weather for voting, not too hot and not too cold." The provincial governor walked to the polling station in Klosterneuburg with her husband Andreas Mikl and dog "Milou" before breakfast - and already knew: "It will certainly be close. But I think the People's Party will come out on top in the end."
Before the polling station, there were talks with citizens - flooding, reconstruction, jobs and "performance must be worthwhile" are the main topics. After casting their votes, they returned home, where they had a hearty breakfast with their two daughters. Before that, the Governor bought a "Krone". Mikl-Leitner then drove first to St. Pölten and then to Vienna.
Landbauer was in a good mood all day
Lower Austria's FPÖ leader Udo Landbauer arrived at the polling station in Wiener Neustadt in good spirits and on time at 10 a.m. - this time alone. After lunch together, there is still time with the family: "Then it's off to the office for me, where I follow the first projections with my team," explains Landbauer. In contrast to the final result, one thing is already certain in the morning: "Later, I'm off to the FPÖ election party in Vienna."
Chilled Hergovich avoids party headquarters
One hour after the polls closed, 58 percent of the votes in Lower Austria had been counted. The ÖVP is still just ahead of the FPÖ. However, the projection still predicts a change of leadership.
Eight hours earlier, SPÖ provincial party chairman Sven Hergovich did not want to make any predictions, but he did want to cast his vote in the St. Pölten nursing school. He only revealed this much: "I expect a good result for Andreas Babler." Lower Austria will make an "important contribution". Hergovich wanted to see for himself - unusually for a party leader - from home. Due to a cold, he was unable to make it to either the St. Pölten or Vienna party headquarters on election night.
Collini was happy about the pink plus
"We ran until the very end", said a cheerful Indra Collini on Sunday outside her polling station in Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling. The positive mood of the Neos leader was probably also due to her company - because for the first time, her children Emma (18) and Kilian (19) were also able to cast a vote in the National Council election. Collini: "Nobody wants the next federal government to carry on muddling through as before. That's why I'm confident that today will be a good result for us."
In any case, it should remain a stable one: The slight plus - and 4th place - for the Pinks is set to become a trend in the municipal elections in January.
Green Party leader Krismer did not want to go swimming
"Austria votes today. Important!", said Green Party state spokesperson Helga Krismer on Sunday, urging her followers on the Internet to go to the polls. Not without emphasizing in the same breath that the lido in her home town of Baden was also closed for swimming that day. The deputy mayor enjoyed her breakfast there, but did not swim any more lengths in the much too cool autumnal water.
Meanwhile, the federal party went swimming after five years in government. Although the decline in Lower Austria was in line with the national average at the time of going to press, the Greens also fell behind the Neos to fifth place between Enns and Leitha. In terms of seats, the Greens are now only sending two instead of four National Councillors to Vienna.
It was very close right to the end
At 7.40 pm, there was also a turnaround in the projections. For the first time that evening, the ÖVP (29.9%) moved ahead of the FPÖ (29.3%). The Social Democrats had risen to 20.1% by this time, and the Neos had clearly overtaken the Greens in Lower Austria as well. The Beer Party and the Communists played no role in yesterday's election in Lower Austria, while the minor parties - Liste Petrovic, GAZA, MFG, None - had not gained more than one percent by the editorial deadline.
