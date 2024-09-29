ÖVP cries and laughs: “We’re celebrating anyway”

"For being shot up for five years, it's not bad"

In any case, the ÖVP was able to mobilize well for the Turkish party and there was a lot going on. The guests chatted animatedly and eagerly analyzed the situation. "It's going to be exciting," said one young man. "You have to look at it realistically. For being shot to pieces for five years, the result is not bad," said another functionary. There is a consensus that Federal President Alexander van der Bellen must give FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl the task of forming a government. "He will have no other choice," is the unanimous opinion.