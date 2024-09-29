For the Styrian election
Freedom Party celebrates “strong tailwind”
On November 24, Styria will elect a new state parliament. After two election victories, the Styrian Freedom Party is more confident than ever going into the state election: Today's result is a signal "that will also be heard in Graz Castle". Mario Kunasek is the challenger, "Christopher Drexler is the hunted".
The balloons are already up. Even before the first projection at 5 p.m. announces the FPÖ's election victory, there is a joyful excitement, almost a certainty of victory in the air. Hannes Amesbauer, member of the National Council and Styrian top candidate from Neuberg an der Mürz, Mario Kunasek, leader of the Styrian Blue Party, and provincial party secretary Stefan Hermann put their heads together in a WhatsApp group chat: What news is trickling in from the 286 municipalities in Styria?
Behind the three men of almost exactly the same height in blue suits and blue ties stands a wall of young women, signs in their hands reading: "Thank you! Now it's all about Styria."
A short time later, it is clear that the FPÖ will celebrate a historic election victory this Sunday.
"Drexler is the hunted"
Amesbauer is delighted with the gains throughout Styria and especially in the Mürztal: "The mood is excellent." Like so many blue functionaries, he is also hoping for government participation with Herbert Kickl at the helm. "That is my ultimate goal. From my point of view, there is no way around him."
Today's result is a signal "that will also be heard in Graz Castle". Kunasek is the challenger, "Drexler is the hunted". He sees a chance of coming first in the state elections on November 24.
"Normality" to the right of center?
The "challenger" himself sees the election victory as being due to "multiple problems": "People simply want a different kind of politics. A center-right majority is obviously possible. People want normality again."
What is still conviction and what is already protest? "It's certainly both," says Kunasek. "We have seen that the voters who stayed at home last time have now been mobilized again, by issues and by us. The Kurz effect for the ÖVP has fizzled out."
Kunasek does not want to sit back, every vote counts. "We start the state election campaign on Monday with zero votes."
Blue euphoria
"A brilliant election success, a day of joy - not just for the Freedom Party, but for Austria," says Stefan Hermann. Hermann sees a "strong tailwind" for the state elections at the end of November: "We came first in the EU elections and it looks like we will do the same in the National Council elections - a hat-trick is possible with Mario Kunasek at the helm." As the party with the most votes, the party has a claim to the seat of provincial governor. "It's also about reflecting the will of the voters."
"If you look at the mood, it was no great surprise. It is as good as it has ever been, and that is also reflected in the election result."
