Freedom Party celebrates “strong tailwind”

Blue euphoria

"A brilliant election success, a day of joy - not just for the Freedom Party, but for Austria," says Stefan Hermann. Hermann sees a "strong tailwind" for the state elections at the end of November: "We came first in the EU elections and it looks like we will do the same in the National Council elections - a hat-trick is possible with Mario Kunasek at the helm." As the party with the most votes, the party has a claim to the seat of provincial governor. "It's also about reflecting the will of the voters."