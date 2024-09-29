Situation highly dangerous
Rockets from Lebanon hit Israel
The situation in the Middle East is highly explosive following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel's army. The attacks from Lebanon on Israel are not abating.
According to the Israeli army, around eight rockets fired from Lebanon hit the area of the city of Tiberias in northern Israel on Sunday morning. The projectiles landed in "open terrain", it said. There were no casualties. According to the military, an Israeli missile ship also intercepted a drone that was traveling from the Red Sea towards the port city of Eilat. Prior to this, there had been an air alert in the city on Israel's southern tip. The so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq declared that its fighters had attacked an "important target" in Eilat with drones.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Israeli military again attacked dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The targets included launchers aimed at Israel, according to the Israeli armed forces. These included launching pads aimed at Israeli territory, weapons depots and other "terrorist infrastructure" of the pro-Iranian militia.
Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting
Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting. "The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly warns against any attack on its diplomatic missions and representatives that violates the fundamental principle of inviolability of diplomatic and consular facilities and emphasizes that it will not tolerate a repetition of such aggression," Iranian UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote in a letter to the 15-member body. "Iran will not hesitate to use its inherent rights under international law."
Netanyahu speaks of "historic turning point"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran against an attack on his country. "And to the regime of the ayatollahs I say: whoever attacks us, we will attack them," the threatening words rang out in Tel Aviv. "There is no place in Iran or the Middle East that Israel's long arm cannot reach," he continued. "These are momentous days. We are at a historic turning point," said Israel's head of government.
USA orders departure of its diplomats in Lebanon
The US government has ordered the departure of its diplomats in Lebanon. The reason for this was the uncertain and unpredictable situation in Beirut. Israel had committed a "blatant act of terrorist aggression against residential areas in Beirut by using US-supplied thousand-pound bunker busters", according to the letter from Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani to the most powerful UN body.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.