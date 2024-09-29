Rockets from Lebanon hit Israel

According to the Israeli army, around eight rockets fired from Lebanon hit the area of the city of Tiberias in northern Israel on Sunday morning. The projectiles landed in "open terrain", it said. There were no casualties. According to the military, an Israeli missile ship also intercepted a drone that was traveling from the Red Sea towards the port city of Eilat. Prior to this, there had been an air alert in the city on Israel's southern tip. The so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq declared that its fighters had attacked an "important target" in Eilat with drones.