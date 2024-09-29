Altach veteran makes her comeback against BW Linz

After the cup defeat to Bergheim and the 3-1 league loss to Vienna, Altach's women will be looking to finally get back to winning ways today (15) at BW Linz. "That's definitely our goal, even if it won't be a walk in the park," said coach Bernhard Summer. "Despite the result, I saw a lot of positives in the game against Vienna, the mentality of my team was completely different compared to the cup game in Bergheim."