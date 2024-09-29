SPG challenges Austria
Altach veteran makes her comeback against BW Linz
After two defeats in a row, Altach's women want to get back to winning ways against BW Linz. The absence of the two regular goalkeepers should not change that. And local rivals SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn will also be hoping to take something worthwhile away from Wiener Austria.
After the cup defeat to Bergheim and the 3-1 league loss to Vienna, Altach's women will be looking to finally get back to winning ways today (15) at BW Linz. "That's definitely our goal, even if it won't be a walk in the park," said coach Bernhard Summer. "Despite the result, I saw a lot of positives in the game against Vienna, the mentality of my team was completely different compared to the cup game in Bergheim."
So the mood was right ahead of the game at the Hofmann Personal Stadium. The only fly in the ointment: 1s goalkeeper Sara-Lisa Dübel is missing due to disc problems. As her stand-in Zoe Steenhuis is still suffering from the effects of a concussion, Janine Koretic will be in charge of the Altach box. "I'm convinced that she'll do a good job," said Summer, backing the experienced 30-year-old.
Dornbirn's local rivals showed how to win against Linz last weekend. Coach Klaus Stocker's team recorded their second win of the season with a 3-0 victory and moved past Altach into third place in the table.
A real top-of-the-table match awaits today (11 a.m.) when they face second-placed Vienna Austria at the Generali-Arena. "That will certainly be one of the most difficult games of the season," says Stocker, who nevertheless has high hopes for his team. "The fact is: every point we can take from Austria is a bonus point for us."
