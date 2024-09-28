Ländle derbies at a very high level

Strong contrast

Today's final game of the ninth RLW round will be a duel of stark contrasts. Bottom side Röthis welcome Imst, who were top of the table before the current round. The team from the Vorderland region are still waiting for their first win, while the Tyroleans have yet to win - the roles couldn't be more clearly defined, but Röthis coach Ali Özkan and his team still want to surprise.