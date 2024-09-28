Vorteilswelt
In the Western League

Ländle derbies at a very high level

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 19:53

The ninth round of the Regionalliga West featured two Ländle duels: Altach Juniors and Hohenems shared the points, while Dornbirn were a size too big for Lauterach. Röthis will conclude the matchday with today's (15) home game against Imst.

0 Kommentare

A fair draw that was nice for the crowd to watch," said Altach Juniors sporting director Markus Podhradsky, summing up the young Rheindörfler's 0-0 draw at home to Hohenems. "The conditions on the training pitch weren't ideal, there was water on the edge," said Podhradsky, "but both teams gave it their all. With a bit of luck, we could have scored the lucky punch shortly before the end through Samuel Mischitz."

Samuel Mischitz had the winning goal on his feet shortly before the end. (Bild: Bildagentur Zolles KG/Dietmar Stiplovsek)
Samuel Mischitz had the winning goal on his feet shortly before the end.
(Bild: Bildagentur Zolles KG/Dietmar Stiplovsek)

However, the winger fired the ball over the bar after going in alone on the Ems goal from the side. Werner Grabher's team were also denied a goal this time despite a number of really good chances.

Sovereign Rothosen
In the second Ländle derby of the matchday, Dornbirn did not leave much to chance in their clash with stragglers Lauterach. Coach Eric Orie's team took the lead early on and soon extended it. In the second half, the Rothosen played the same program - two more goals, 4:0 final score.

Eric Orie and his team had no problems against Lauterach. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Eric Orie and his team had no problems against Lauterach.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Strong contrast
Today's final game of the ninth RLW round will be a duel of stark contrasts. Bottom side Röthis welcome Imst, who were top of the table before the current round. The team from the Vorderland region are still waiting for their first win, while the Tyroleans have yet to win - the roles couldn't be more clearly defined, but Röthis coach Ali Özkan and his team still want to surprise.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
