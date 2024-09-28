SS anthem at funeral with FPÖ leaders

High-profile guest list

According to a video leaked to Der Standard, guests at the funeral included FPÖ National Council members Harald Stefan and Martin Graf as well as club director Norbert Nemeth, all of whom are also running for the FPÖ in tomorrow's National Council elections, and former club leader Johann Gudenus. It is not known whether they sang along with the party, which according to right-wing extremism researcher Andreas Peham, interviewed by Der Standard, can be prosecuted under the Prohibition Act.