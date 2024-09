Summer brings record number of visitors to Lake Neufeld

New evening menu goes down well

The new evening menu for the local population, which was issued for the first time this year, was also very well received. With this ticket, Neufelder were able to access the lake area for free in the evening for a small deposit and swim, meet friends or relax after work. "We are delighted with this record attendance. It is important to us that the lake is not only there for our many guests, but also for the local population, and we have succeeded in doing this," says Mayor Lampel.