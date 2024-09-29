The successful model(l)
Mirada: “I was never the type for a plan B”
Wherever the Who's Who of the fashion world meets, she is not far away. We spoke to the "successful model" Nadine Mirada.
In the middle of Vienna city center, former pop star and fashion photographer Stefan Koković hosted a photo exhibition and also celebrated his own birthday. Model Nadine Mirada, Koković's friend and business partner and - as noted on the guest list - a top model, was also present at his party.
When asked about the Linz native's vertical career, it quickly becomes clear that it didn't come from nowhere. "I really wanted to be a model, right from an early age," she says. At that time, with her height of 170 cm, it wasn't exactly promising. "I tried to find myself somewhere, looked to see where I would fit in and saw myself at Guess, as they have always worked with very feminine, natural women."
And her flair was to guide her: She went to Los Angeles, to the Oscars, tried to set foot in the tough industry, got hold of test shoots with Guess shareholder Paul Marciano. What sounds like a lot of luck was actually ten years of hard work: "But I was never the type for a plan B - I always stuck to it!" Today, she is booked better than ever before, models for big names such as Victoria's Secret and graces covers of "Harper's Bazaar" and "L'Officiel".
Such jobs no longer make her nervous, "I always look forward to it with great anticipation" and she also has a tip for all up-and-coming models: "Be authentic! If I had let an agency bend me and push me into a mold - whether thinner or thicker - I wouldn't be where I am today!"
