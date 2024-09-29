From Japan to Vienna
“Manga give us dreams and motivate us”
Taito Yoshino moved from Tokyo to Vienna. Here, he and his publishing house also want to inspire adults with manga.
Manga comics are primarily associated with Japan, where the books are by no means only read by children. A Viennese publisher wants to raise the status of the colorful drawings in this country too and has achieved great success within a very short time.
Boss comes from Japan
Publishing house founder Taito Yoshino came to Vienna from Tokyo in 2016 to study and decided to stay. He was practically born with a love of manga - after all, his first name comes from his father's favorite manga. When he noticed that his favorite comics were not available in German, Yoshino decided to do it himself and founded the publishing house Manga Jam Session in 2019.
Young entrepreneur with a vision
"Manga give us dreams, they motivate us and are a role model," says the entrepreneur. "Even in times of despair, they don't leave us alone, they provide comfort and understanding. There are no limits to the enthusiasm for manga."
For young and old
Yoshino's main focus is on ensuring that his manga also appeal to adults and that children never stop reading them. He himself discovered his passion for basketball as a result. The scene is growing worldwide and has left the "nerd" title behind. There are now conventions in almost every German state.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
