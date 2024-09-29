Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

From Japan to Vienna

“Manga give us dreams and motivate us”

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 11:00

Taito Yoshino moved from Tokyo to Vienna. Here, he and his publishing house also want to inspire adults with manga.

0 Kommentare

Manga comics are primarily associated with Japan, where the books are by no means only read by children. A Viennese publisher wants to raise the status of the colorful drawings in this country too and has achieved great success within a very short time.

Boss comes from Japan
Publishing house founder Taito Yoshino came to Vienna from Tokyo in 2016 to study and decided to stay. He was practically born with a love of manga - after all, his first name comes from his father's favorite manga. When he noticed that his favorite comics were not available in German, Yoshino decided to do it himself and founded the publishing house Manga Jam Session in 2019.

"Fabinuku" is the publisher's new series and a very popular isekai comedy series in Japan. (Bild: Cygames ©2020 Shin IKEZAWA, Yu TSURUSAKI / SHOGAKUKAN)
"Fabinuku" is the publisher's new series and a very popular isekai comedy series in Japan.
(Bild: Cygames ©2020 Shin IKEZAWA, Yu TSURUSAKI / SHOGAKUKAN)
The publisher wants to make Japanese comics better known here. (Bild: Cygames ©2020 Shin IKEZAWA, Yu TSURUSAKI / SHOGAKUKAN)
The publisher wants to make Japanese comics better known here.
(Bild: Cygames ©2020 Shin IKEZAWA, Yu TSURUSAKI / SHOGAKUKAN)

Young entrepreneur with a vision
"Manga give us dreams, they motivate us and are a role model," says the entrepreneur. "Even in times of despair, they don't leave us alone, they provide comfort and understanding. There are no limits to the enthusiasm for manga."

For young and old
Yoshino's main focus is on ensuring that his manga also appeal to adults and that children never stop reading them. He himself discovered his passion for basketball as a result. The scene is growing worldwide and has left the "nerd" title behind. There are now conventions in almost every German state. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf