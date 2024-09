Scheiblehner and Ilzer: pretty much best friends

As a duo, they studied together for their UEFA Pro license, celebrated winning the double at Graz at the invitation of the Sturm coach and celebrated the promotion of BW Linz during a parallel trip to Mallorca: current Bundesliga opponents Gerald Scheiblehner and Christian Ilzer have become friends for life and their relationship goes far beyond the usual one between colleagues. "We're good friends, we played against each other in the regional league and still regularly talk about soccer today," emphasizes Scheiblehner, who "simply loves the way Christian Sturm plays soccer".