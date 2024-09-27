Constant checks
Police tango” makes the dealers sweat
Criminal tango around the Krempl high-rise in Linz, one of the drug hotspots in the provincial capital: the constant police presence is making things uncomfortable for the dealers. There have been two arrests and thirteen reports within two weeks.
Over the past two weeks, the Linz police have carried out several priority checks with a particular focus on combating drug-related crime in the Kremplstraße area. This resulted in two arrests for the sale of narcotics in public and a further 13 charges for the possession of narcotics.
Eight bans on entering the premises
In addition, eight trespassing bans were issued for the area of the protection zone there and four people were reported for violating these trespassing bans. A total of almost ten grams of cocaine, around 150 grams of herbal cannabis and two grams of crystal meth were seized.
Presence as an "antidote"
According to the police, in addition to the repressive component of the focus operations, the aim is also to have a preventive effect through the presence of uniformed forces and thus prevent possible crimes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
