The red-white-red plans for the Expo in Japan

16 meter high wooden music band

Austria wants to attract attention with a huge wooden bow, which is intended to represent a band of music. "A masterpiece of Austrian timber construction architecture," says Netek. It was built in Austria by the company Graf Holztechnik from Horn in the Waldviertel. The key data: 16 meters high and consisting of 14.5 tons of wood. The structure is designed to withstand storms of up to 200 km/h and will be shipped to Japan by sea. A concept for its subsequent use is already in place and attention has been paid to recyclability.