Before the "Wiesngipfel"
“What do you think?” Alonso outraged by reporter’s question
Saturday (18:30 in the sportkrone.at ticker) sees the "Wiesngipfel" between FC Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Bayer coach Xabi Alonso was particularly outraged by a question from a journalist at the press conference ahead of the top-of-the-table clash.
There is a lot at stake for both teams. Leverkusen arrive with the self-image of champions. "We're ready," said former Bayern professional and now Bayer coach Xabi Alonso. "I don't know if it's the toughest game for Bayern, but the game in Munich is the toughest for all the other teams."
Bayern are in outstanding early form after four clear victories, and coach Vincent Kompany's signature is having an effect. The Munich side are looking to bounce back from a disastrous title-less season and remain undefeated.
"We don't have time for this"
At the press conference, Alonso was outraged by a question from an RTL reporter. The good man wanted to know whether Alonso's team would be allowed to visit the Oktoberfest in Munich if they won on Sunday - as a reward, so to speak. Alonso choked out: "What do you think? We're playing AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. We don't have time for that. Of course it's not on our minds. We have a next game to prepare for. This week is very important for us." Some questions from journalists could really make you scratch your head ...
Another last-minute goal from Leverkusen?
FC Bayern could have sold over 300,000 tickets for the home game against the champions, with 75,000 spectators in the stadium. Munich's record player Thomas Müller is expecting an exciting league summit. "They'll keep knocking on the door until someone opens it," said the 35-year-old. "It's crazy that Bayer Leverkusen always open the door in stoppage time." This season, the last-minute kings from the Rhine have already won twice in stoppage time against Gladbach and Wolfsburg. Munich still have painful memories of the 2:2 in the previous season, when Leverkusen equalized in the wild stoppage time. An exciting match is inevitable ...
