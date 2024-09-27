“What do you think?” Alonso outraged by reporter’s question

"We don't have time for this"

At the press conference, Alonso was outraged by a question from an RTL reporter. The good man wanted to know whether Alonso's team would be allowed to visit the Oktoberfest in Munich if they won on Sunday - as a reward, so to speak. Alonso choked out: "What do you think? We're playing AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. We don't have time for that. Of course it's not on our minds. We have a next game to prepare for. This week is very important for us." Some questions from journalists could really make you scratch your head ...