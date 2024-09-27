Video shows Hitler salute or just a dance move

The fact that the video, which was taken at a wedding in Feldkirchen an der Donau at the end of June, has only now been leaked to the media - including the "Krone" - in Upper Austria, raises the suspicion of the mayor of Wels and head of the incriminated official, Andreas Rabl (FPÖ), that the timing has something to do with the National Council elections on Sunday. "Because we were aware of it shortly after the recording was made," said Rabl in response to an inquiry from Krone, after several media outlets had published the case.