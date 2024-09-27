Uproar over lawyers
Video shows Hitler salute or just a dance move
A video about a high-ranking lawyer in the Wels municipal council is causing a stir shortly before the election. It shows the academic, who belongs to the FPÖ, with his hand raised. Hitler salute or just a dance move? The Wels municipal authorities have been aware of the images for some time, and an investigation has been discontinued.
The fact that the video, which was taken at a wedding in Feldkirchen an der Donau at the end of June, has only now been leaked to the media - including the "Krone" - in Upper Austria, raises the suspicion of the mayor of Wels and head of the incriminated official, Andreas Rabl (FPÖ), that the timing has something to do with the National Council elections on Sunday. "Because we were aware of it shortly after the recording was made," said Rabl in response to an inquiry from Krone, after several media outlets had published the case.
"Did not stand firm"
Investigation proceedings were also initiated immediately and the officer was questioned. The officer justified that it was a dance move. "He wasn't standing at attention, he was moving. This is evidence that supports the statement," said Rabl, standing in front of his lawyer. The internal magistrate proceedings had been discontinued. "If there are further investigations by other parties, we will look at the results," said the mayor.
E-mail writer remains silent
Incidentally, the "Krone" has attempted to contact the sender of the video and writer of the email in which further accusations were made. In order to clarify why the recording in question was only sent now and whether there are further image and sound recordings as well as witnesses who confirm the allegations. The author of the e-mail has not yet responded to our request.
