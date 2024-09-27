Man stabbed to death – life imprisonment for boys (13)

This has now been reported from the court in the city of Nottingham. "What you have done is abhorrent and shocking," said the judge. The two boys, who were only 12 years old at the time of the crime last November, had not known their victim. They got into an argument with the 19-year-old in a park in Wolverhampton over who was allowed to sit on a bench. In England, children are of criminal age at the age of ten.