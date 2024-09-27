Case in England
Man stabbed to death – life imprisonment for boys (13)
Two boys (13) in the UK have been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a man with a machete. They will actually have to spend at least eight and a half years in custody.
This has now been reported from the court in the city of Nottingham. "What you have done is abhorrent and shocking," said the judge. The two boys, who were only 12 years old at the time of the crime last November, had not known their victim. They got into an argument with the 19-year-old in a park in Wolverhampton over who was allowed to sit on a bench. In England, children are of criminal age at the age of ten.
With their life sentences, the two boys are the second youngest convicted murderers in the UK. Around 30 years ago, little James Bulgur was killed by two ten-year-olds.
"Innocent person killed"
The defendants should have been enjoying their childhood instead of arming themselves with a machete and killing an innocent person, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said. "The impact of knife violence is devastating," a police spokeswoman also commented. As reported, the British government had announced that it wanted to take stronger action against knife violence. This is a national crisis.
