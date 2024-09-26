Pressure is mounting on Temu and Shein in Brussels

In Austria, awareness of Asian online retailers and marketplaces is growing steadily, according to the trade association. Three quarters of the Austrian population are already familiar with AliExpress/Alibaba (71 percent) and around half know Shein (52 percent) and Temu (50 percent). This brand awareness is being built up primarily through paid advertising on social media and search engines, the trade association told APA. According to the industry association, usage rates are also high, particularly for Shein. According to estimates, the fashion retailer Shein is already used by 42 percent of 15 to 27-year-olds and 10 percent of people over the age of 50. At Temu, 42 percent of young Austrians have also already ordered from Temu, and the trend is rising sharply.