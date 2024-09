Political centers smeared: Six arrests

ÖVP and FPÖ headquarters smeared

The ÖVP headquarters in Innsbruck's Fallmerayerstrasse had been repeatedly smeared with paint in recent months. A letter of confession was also pinned to the wall, referring to murders of women in Austria. "Our rage on your walls" was emblazoned on the façade of the building, for example, while "Not a single one less" had previously been written. In the letter of confession, the perpetrators criticized Women's Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP). She was accused of "deliberately" concealing the suffering through her statements by declaring the acts to be a private matter. The FPÖ citizens' office in Innsbruck's Anichstraße was also targeted by vandals.