Stay in balance
Alkaline eating against chronic acidosis
The acid-base balance ensures a balanced pH value in the body and is regulated by the kidneys or lungs, for example. With increasing age, numerous bodily and organ functions decline, which can lead to dangerous, permanent excess acidity. You can counteract this with these measures.
If the ability to excrete excess acid from the diet or metabolic processes via the urine decreases with age, the risk of latent acidosis, i.e. chronic acidosis, increases. The consequences can be far-reaching; a number of typical age-related diseases such as osteoporosis, high blood pressure, gout, chronic inflammation and a further reduction in kidney activity (creating a vicious circle) are associated with this.
The symptoms of acute or chronic acidosis are often not clearly recognizable, but there are signs that indicate that the acid-base balance is not in balance. These include: constant tiredness, difficulty concentrating, reduced resistance to stress, muscle and joint pain, increased susceptibility to infections and changes in hair and nails.
Anyone suffering from these complaints should question their diet and lifestyle habits. In addition to poor nutrition, the main causes of hyperacidity include unbalanced diets, lack of exercise, too much stress and too little sleep, possibly in combination with acid producers such as alcohol and cigarettes. The pH value of the blood is measured for diagnosis (note: a single measurement is not conclusive).
Counteract through an appropriate lifestyle
An alkaline diet - lots of fruit, vegetables, salads and vegetable fats, but little meat, fish, white flour, eggs, dairy products and avoiding alcohol and carbonated drinks - is therefore particularly recommended for older people. Sufficient exercise is also important. If you suspect chronic hyperacidity, you should discuss this with your family doctor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.