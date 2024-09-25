Drugs smuggled into Austria in a car

Both are heavily in debt and both needed money. So the offer to earn an extra 2,000 euros with "trips to Holland" came at just the right time. At least that is how the main defendant describes the situation. He claims not to have known that these were drug courier trips. The case concerns almost 20 kilograms of cannabis, one kilo of amphetamine and 1000 ecstasy tablets, which the first defendant, a 38-year-old Bosnian, is alleged to have smuggled from Holland to Vorarlberg between May and July of this year and passed on or resold.