Trial in Feldkirch
Drugs smuggled into Austria in a car
Since Wednesday, two men living in Vorarlberg have been on trial at Feldkirch Regional Court for drug trafficking. However, the most important witness has disappeared without a trace.
Both are heavily in debt and both needed money. So the offer to earn an extra 2,000 euros with "trips to Holland" came at just the right time. At least that is how the main defendant describes the situation. He claims not to have known that these were drug courier trips. The case concerns almost 20 kilograms of cannabis, one kilo of amphetamine and 1000 ecstasy tablets, which the first defendant, a 38-year-old Bosnian, is alleged to have smuggled from Holland to Vorarlberg between May and July of this year and passed on or resold.
The drugs were transported across the border in a total of five tranches in prepared cars. The second defendant, a 44-year-old Austrian with a migration background, is considered a contributory offender as he had made his car available to the first defendant. According to the prosecutor, the accomplice also allegedly removed the cannabis smuggled in the car in a workshop and handed it over to the first defendant.
If found guilty, the men could face up to 15 years in prison. The two defendants were targeted by the police partly due to incriminating statements made by a dealer who had previously been kidnapped due to drug debts. However, as the now main witness has since gone into hiding, it was announced early on Wednesday afternoon after a two-hour hearing that the trial would be adjourned indefinitely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.