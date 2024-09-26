Picturesque Brittany

The best place to follow in the footsteps of Paul Gauguin is from Brest to Pont-Aven in the "City of Painters"

Tips: Hotel La Pension du Moulin, Restaurant Rosmadec le Moulin, Doëlan - Le Poldou: Gauguin Museum "Maison Marie Henry", a large museum will open in June 2025

Exhibition: "Gauguin - Unexpected" from October 3 - Info: www.kunstforumwien.at