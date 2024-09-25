Family surprise
Miley Cyrus is not just Dolly Parton’s goddaughter
Country singer Dolly Parton (78) is delighted that her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (31) has more connections to her than previously thought, according to the latest findings.
The family tree internet portal Ancestry.com announced earlier this week that the two musicians are distant cousins. Their common ancestor is said to be John Brickey, who was born in the US state of Virginia in 1740.
"That doesn't surprise me"
When asked about this in an interview on the US news program "Access Hollywood", Parton said: "Is that true? That's fantastic!" Miley and she felt so close, the singer continued. "I'm sure she'll be happy about it, I'm not surprised. She feels like family."
Country legend has been with Cyrus since childhood
Country legend Parton has been Cyrus' godmother since she was a baby. Earlier this year, she was rooting for Cyrus at the Grammys. The singer, who landed a hit with the song "Flowers" in 2023 and released her album "Endless Summer Vacation", was nominated six times for the Grammy this year. She won in two categories.
Ancestry.com's genealogists have repeatedly revealed possible relationships between celebrities in the past. Among other things, they claim to have discovered that Hollywood star and Sherlock Holmes actor Benedict Cumberbatch (48) is related to the creator of the detective character.
