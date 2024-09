The municipal utilities are still unable to give the all-clear. This is because it is still unclear what the cause of the contamination is. "We are waiting for the results of the latest samples, which are expected to reach us on Thursday or Friday," says Stadtwerke board member Erwin Smole. "As we know that our wells are clean, we have been flushing parts of the drinking water network to the west of Klagenfurt since Monday," explains Smole.