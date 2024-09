Brown bear “Mitko” killed shortly before being rescued

"We are shocked, heartbroken and incredibly angry, because the death of our protégé could have been prevented if the authorities had acted more quickly," says "Vier Pfoten" director Eva Rosenberg. The local animal welfare organization had been trying for two years to free "Mitko" from the torturous conditions at the Tourist Farm Abram in Nanos, Slovenia. He was then supposed to live in the Meister Petz sanctuary in Arbesbach in the high Waldviertel region of Lower Austria.