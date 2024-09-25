What's next?
Mölzer: “We can’t do without an austerity package.”
In the current "political duel" on krone.tv between Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer, the main topics of discussion are climate change, the remit of future Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner and the current election campaign finale. Glawischnig's insight into the Krone.tv elephant round on Sunday evening: "It was a calm debate, very engaging and not heated. You almost had the impression that the Red, Black and Neos parties had already agreed on the future coalition."
Nehammer was in his element and did not come across as artificial. Meinl-Reisinger, on the other hand, would have come across as somewhat artificial. Mölzer's view of the discussion: "It was a boring election campaign, not a great moment in terms of content. Everyone knows, but nobody dares to say: we won't get by without an austerity package. This is due to the technical failure of the previous government."
Glawischnig's smirking reference to Herbert Kickl's absence from the TV discussion: "What makes the blue elephant not come to the elephant round?" Mölzer, relativizing: "Herbert Kickl is slowly becoming a statesman. Now all that remains is for the Federal President to also appoint him on the basis of his pseudo-imperialist competence." In general, however, the election campaign had proceeded without verbal escalation. There was no dirty campaign and no Silberstein. And it wasn't like in the USA, where Trump claimed that migrants would eat pets. Mölzer, alluding to the future governing coalition: "The NEOS want to govern, whatever the cost."
Brunner with a job from hell
Eva Glawischnig describes the huge range of tasks that Magnus Brunner has been given as the future EU Commissioner for Asylum and Migration as follows: "The tone in the mandate letter that Brunner received from Ursula van der Leyer to describe his area of responsibility was very rigid. Implementing all this is difficult and comprehensive. What was she thinking? It's like a rucksack filled with so many stones that you can't lift it. It's almost brutality." Andreas Mölzer, adding: "It's like a job description for a 'Mission Impossible'. Worse than the job from hell."
You can seeall the answers from the two duelists on this and many other topics, such as the question of how the SPD and AFD's success in the eastern German state of Brandenburg on Sunday should be classified, in the video above.
