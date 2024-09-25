Mölzer: “We can’t do without an austerity package.”

Glawischnig's smirking reference to Herbert Kickl's absence from the TV discussion: "What makes the blue elephant not come to the elephant round?" Mölzer, relativizing: "Herbert Kickl is slowly becoming a statesman. Now all that remains is for the Federal President to also appoint him on the basis of his pseudo-imperialist competence." In general, however, the election campaign had proceeded without verbal escalation. There was no dirty campaign and no Silberstein. And it wasn't like in the USA, where Trump claimed that migrants would eat pets. Mölzer, alluding to the future governing coalition: "The NEOS want to govern, whatever the cost."