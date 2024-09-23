Structural changes
Petra Kronberger leaves the ÖSV
Petra Kronberger is leaving the ÖSV! With Optimal Sports, the 1992 double Olympic champion has been in charge of an important area within the association in recent years. She will be leaving at the end of the year at her own request.
As part of the current structural changes within the ÖSV, it was decided to integrate Optimal Sports into the Medical division.
"I take note of this decision with respect. Optimal Sports has been independent and stand-alone within the organization since its presentation in February 2020. This has always been an important value for me. In my view, the new structure means that this is no longer the case, which is why I have decided to say goodbye to the ÖSV after eleven years," explains Kronberger.
Optimal Sports - the focus is on people
Optimal Sports is based on a humanistic approach. It puts people at the center and trusts in the principle that a holistic view and the careful development of a person can best promote their inherent potential for the highest possible performance.
Separate paths shortly before home World Championships
A decision that ÖSV Sports Director Mario Stecher regrets, but which must be respected: "Optimal Sports will continue to be independent - but in the course of the structural changes, it was important to us to bundle all resources that deal with the topic of holistic health in the Medical Department." What Kronberger has achieved and helped to build up in this area in recent years is "great and it's a shame that this collaboration is coming to an end shortly before the home World Championships in Saalbach".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
