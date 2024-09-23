Petra Kronberger leaves the ÖSV

Separate paths shortly before home World Championships

A decision that ÖSV Sports Director Mario Stecher regrets, but which must be respected: "Optimal Sports will continue to be independent - but in the course of the structural changes, it was important to us to bundle all resources that deal with the topic of holistic health in the Medical Department." What Kronberger has achieved and helped to build up in this area in recent years is "great and it's a shame that this collaboration is coming to an end shortly before the home World Championships in Saalbach".