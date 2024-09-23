It is unacceptable for the president of such an important institution to campaign for his party in such a blatant manner just a few days before an election. The controversial choice of image also overshadows the accompanying theme of the article on the cover picture. Heinzle, who is himself an ÖVP member and belongs to the "Christian Trade Unionists" (FCG) group, should not be surprised if the independence of the Chamber of Labor is called into question as a result of such actions. What is particularly sad is that he is damaging the reputation of the entire institution with all its employees, says the Vice President.