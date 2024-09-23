Election advertising
Together with ÖVP top candidate and state governor Markus Wallner and ÖVP state councillor Marco Tittler, AK President Bernhard Heinzle can be seen in a picture in the latest issue of the AK newspaper. This is unacceptable, says Social Democrat Manuela Auer indignantly.
Manuela Auer is not only AK Vice President and a member of the "Social Democratic Trade Unionists" (FSG) parliamentary group, but also an SPÖ member of parliament. This makes the photo that adorns the current issue of the AK members' magazine all the more annoying. It shows AK President Bernhard Heinzle posing together with ÖVP Provincial Governor Markus Wallner and ÖVP Provincial Councillor Marco Tittler.
"This gives the impression of party political influence at the expense of the credibility of the Chamber of Labor. This behavior is a massive breach of trust towards the members and represents a gross violation of the non-partisanship of the Chamber of Labour," said Auer angrily.
It is unacceptable for the president of such an important institution to campaign for his party in such a blatant manner just a few days before an election. The controversial choice of image also overshadows the accompanying theme of the article on the cover picture. Heinzle, who is himself an ÖVP member and belongs to the "Christian Trade Unionists" (FCG) group, should not be surprised if the independence of the Chamber of Labor is called into question as a result of such actions. What is particularly sad is that he is damaging the reputation of the entire institution with all its employees, says the Vice President.
