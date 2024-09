Beware of knockout drops: what you need to know

The ongoing trial against Dominique P. (71) in Avignon, France, shows all the cruelties: Investigators had found footage of 200 rapes of P.'s ex-wife Gisèle - committed by him as well as strange men. Gisèle had insisted on a public trial, saying she wanted "a complete, total publicity" on behalf of all those people who feel the same way - and who may not even know about it yet.