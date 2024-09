“Is free will really above death?”

At the beginning of June, the "Krone" newspaper published an article about a teenager who died of an overdose in his bed. As it turned out, there were two similar cases at the same time. We covered case one about Lukas (17) editorially in mid-August, now comes case two. This is the story of Martin Ressar (17) from Unterland, who also died of an overdose. His mother Angelika Ressar reveals the details. She receives support from the mother of Jakob (18) - name changed - who also consumed illegal substances and is still alive. However, she wishes to remain anonymous.