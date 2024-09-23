Deceased in the line of duty
After the flood: Fire brigade family mourns Franz
The Rust fire department in Tullnerfeld (Lower Austria) has a hard road to travel - they have to say goodbye to a comrade!
A shock wave went through the country when the news of the tragic death of the honorary commander of the Rust fire department struck like a bolt of lightning. Death had torn one of the most experienced and deserving Florianis from life. He was doing exactly what he had done for decades with all his might - helping others.
As reported, the 76-year-old reservist tripped over a basement staircase while entering a flooded house and hit his head so badly that he could no longer be brought back to life.
Every firefighter is affected. Our sympathy goes out to the family of the tragically deceased.
The Red Cross in Atzenbrugg-Heiligeneich is also in deep mourning. "Franz was an indispensable member of our team from the time he joined in 1988 until his transfer. He was always ready to help and had a big heart for his fellow human beings," reads a statement. Franz was more than just a comrade, he was a great support. "His commitment, his warmth and his tireless efforts will be missed," emphasize the comrades of the local fire department.
Our thoughts were and are with our comrade, who was so dramatically torn from his life by the flood.
Next Friday, all of them and probably countless other Florianis from the Tullnerfeld will be standing in the line of honour when the coffin with the faithful comrade, who was also a deserving member of the Kameradschaftsbund, is carried into the church at 1.30 pm.
Rest in peace, dear Franz, and a final "Gut Wehr" from the "Krone".
