After the flood: Fire brigade family mourns Franz

The Red Cross in Atzenbrugg-Heiligeneich is also in deep mourning. "Franz was an indispensable member of our team from the time he joined in 1988 until his transfer. He was always ready to help and had a big heart for his fellow human beings," reads a statement. Franz was more than just a comrade, he was a great support. "His commitment, his warmth and his tireless efforts will be missed," emphasize the comrades of the local fire department.