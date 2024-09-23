“Lower Austria must do more to protect the soil!”

Not every place has a railroad

At the same time, Kogler is focusing on the further expansion of public transport lines. "I know that Lower Austria is a commuter state. And we are aware that not every town can have a train line. But rail, bus, shared cabs and even bikes can make a good combination," he says in an interview with Krone. Better intervals, the preservation of the climate ticket and social justice in commuter assistance are also needed. Kogler's wish for Lower Austria: "Greater efforts in nature and soil protection!"