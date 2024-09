Nine hours in action: German in mountain distress

"Libelle" had to abort flight due to fog

The alpinist finally made an emergency call at around 7.45 pm. The mountain rescuers from the Defereggen Valley station ascended on foot via the Patscher Valley to the Barmer Hut. The Libelle police helicopter was also deployed to assist. However, it had to abort the flight due to the fog. At 11.15 pm, the mountain rescuers finally found the stranded German. They were able to accompany him down to the valley.