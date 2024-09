Pacult after the draw: “If I’m honest…”

Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach):

"If I'm honest, it was a flattering point. We had certainly hoped for more. But the performance in the first half was not what we had imagined. We didn't have any good solutions in possession and we didn't put any pressure on our opponents. We were too insecure after going 1-0 down early on. Things got better after the break and we had the luck we needed to equalize late on."