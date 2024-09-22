Coach Ilzer warns
Beware of biting! That’s why Sturm are on their guard
After the tasty treat in the Champions League against Stade Brest, Sturm are back in the league today (14:30). And with Wolfsberg, a reinvigorated opponent awaits the champions. Under new coach Didi Kühbauer, things are going well again at the WAC, they are already unbeaten in three games in a row.
After their performance in the Champions League, Sturm are back to the daily league grind this Sunday. And the WAC is no easy opponent in Liebenau. Under Didi Kühbauer, the Wolves have regained their bite and have not been beaten in three rounds. What's more, the team from Lavanttal has already caused the Blacks a few stomach aches in the recent past: the Carinthians have won seven of their last nine games in Liebenau!
"The WAC has started the season very well. Didi Kühbauer is proving once again how well he can put teams together and how quickly he manages to get them on the road to success," said Christian Ilzer. "I'm expecting an intense game with a lot of duels against a team that has enormous qualities on the counter-attack and can develop extreme power from set-pieces," warned the 46-year-old, who will probably rotate his squad after the exertions of the top flight in France.
Especially as the follow-up game at Austria awaits on Wednesday. Three candidatesThe big question: Who will replace Wüthrich in the back four? Since moving to the Mur four years ago, the veteran has been a permanent fixture (158 games) in defense.
Candidate number 1: Niklas Geyrhofer has played 32 minutes in the league so far. The home-grown player is a trained central defender and also played as a six-man under Ilzer.
Candidate number 2: Dimitri Lavalée has already played 16 times as a central defender for Sturm.
Candidate number 3: If the Belgian all-rounder replaces Wüthrich, Emir Karic could play at left-back. The new signing from Darmstadt, who struggled with the intensity of the double winners in the early stages of the season, has had a tough time of it. The 27-year-old played a meagre 52 minutes.
