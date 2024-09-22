Beware of biting! That’s why Sturm are on their guard

"The WAC has started the season very well. Didi Kühbauer is proving once again how well he can put teams together and how quickly he manages to get them on the road to success," said Christian Ilzer. "I'm expecting an intense game with a lot of duels against a team that has enormous qualities on the counter-attack and can develop extreme power from set-pieces," warned the 46-year-old, who will probably rotate his squad after the exertions of the top flight in France.