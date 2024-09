Hate on the web: This party demands a clear name requirement

"Hate online" - for years, this buzzword has been used to combat a problem that not everyone perceives as such. For some it is freedom of expression, for others it is a case for criminal prosecution - and the solutions adopted by Austrian politicians are as varied as their awareness of the problem. Some are in favor of laissez-faire, others would prefer to see the ID card of everyone who posts in a forum. There are also different approaches in other areas, such as the protection of minors on the internet and access to social networks. Here you can find out which Austrian party stands for what on the Internet.