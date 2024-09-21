Benko’s Signa maelstrom now drags Swiss bank with it

Conspicuous personnel change on the Board of Directors

However, if you take a closer look, a highly controversial personnel matter catches the eye. This is because none other than Susanne Riess-Hahn, former Vice Chancellor of the Austrian Freedom Party in Wolfgang Schüssel's cabinet, sits on IHAG's Board of Directors. Riess-Hahn held advisory board positions at Signa for many years, and in September 2023 she praised René Benko as a "cautious and risk-conscious financial manager". At this point, it is now clear that the "Signa child" had already fallen into the well ...