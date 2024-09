Region continues to fight for Koralm railroad stop

On Thursday, a parliamentary citizens' initiative for the establishment of an InterCity stop (IC) at Kühnsdorf-Klopeiner See station was handed over to the outgoing President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, at the parliament in Vienna. The aim of the initiative is to integrate the station into ÖBB's long-distance transport network in order to improve accessibility to the Lake Klopeiner See - South Carinthia - Lavanttal tourist region and strengthen regional development in the long term.