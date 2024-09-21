Car-free main square heats up election campaign emotions

What a Punch and Judy show! First, last week, mobility officer Martin Hajart stopped the planned cycle lanes on the Nibelungen Bridge - so that they wouldn't become an election campaign issue. With the result that they became one even more. And now he is forging ahead by closing the main square to through traffic three weeks earlier than planned. Probably because it doesn't matter whether it becomes an election issue, the Linz election campaign seems to have been going on anyway since Luger's resignation and will continue to accompany us for the next 113 days. Instead of driving forward promising projects together and shining together, the only thing that is being done is tactics and attempts to present themselves alone in the most positive light. That could be fun!