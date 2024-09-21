“Promotion” is the hope in the cold ski war

Deep rift through the skiing world

Unspoken addition: amazed and delighted. After all, a deep rift has been running through the ski world since Eliasch was elected FIS President in 2021. A cold war between the boss and the major federations, which has its roots in Eliasch's plan to centrally market the World Cup. Even former ÖSV boss Peter Schröcksnadel, who made it possible for Eliasch to become FIS President, is now at loggerheads with the Swedish-Englishman.