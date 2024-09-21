Vorteilswelt
Eliasch's IOC dream

“Promotion” is the hope in the cold ski war

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 07:35

FIS President Johan Eliasch is running for President of the IOC - and the ski federations would not be unhappy about this promotion.

comment0 Kommentare

One woman and six men are vying for the highest throne the sport has to offer. Following the announced departure of German Thomas Bach as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), new elections will be held in Athens in March.

Johan Eliasch (Bild: APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER)
Johan Eliasch
(Bild: APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER)

And the biggest surprise on the list of candidates was and is the boss of the International Ski Federation (FIS), Johan Eliasch, 62-year-old billionaire, Swede with a British passport, owner of the ski company Head and passionate amateur ski racer - he was a forerunner at the World Championships and the Olympics in Beijing.

Christian Scherer (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Christian Scherer
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"The entire ski family was astonished by this application," admits Christian Scherer, Secretary General of the local association.

Deep rift through the skiing world
Unspoken addition: amazed and delighted. After all, a deep rift has been running through the ski world since Eliasch was elected FIS President in 2021. A cold war between the boss and the major federations, which has its roots in Eliasch's plan to centrally market the World Cup. Even former ÖSV boss Peter Schröcksnadel, who made it possible for Eliasch to become FIS President, is now at loggerheads with the Swedish-Englishman.

Peter Schröcksnadel (Bild: Jöchl Martin/Martin Jöchl)
Peter Schröcksnadel
(Bild: Jöchl Martin/Martin Jöchl)

But a promotion to IOC President would put an elegant end to all quarrels off the slopes.

Scherer doesn't want to hear that: "Someone from the FIS as IOC President would be a boost for winter sports as a whole," he says. Austria could also benefit greatly from the "election campaign" at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach in February.

Eliasch's chances? Not very good. Sebastian Coe (GB, 67) is the most resonant name, but the favorite against David Lappartient (Fra, 51), Moriani Watanabe (Jap, 51), Juan Antonio Samaranch jun. (Spa, 64) and Feisal Al Hussein (Jordan, 60) is the woman: Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe, 41).

Georg Fraisl
Georg Fraisl
