Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Playhouse

What you need to know: Lessing’s Nathan the Wise

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 12:00

Whether you're on the trolleybus on the way to the performance, having a cigarette before the premiere or waiting in the toilet queue, with this quick check you'll be perfectly prepared for the evening in just 2 minutes. The "Krone" has the most important information about Lessing's "Nathan the Wise".

comment0 Kommentare

What's it about? Today, the Schauspielhaus is showing the patchwork classic by Lessing, who was already thinking about diversity in the 18th century and shows that it would also have worked in the 12th century.

Plot: During the Third Crusade, the Jewish merchant Nathan returns after a business trip to his adopted daughter Recha, who was saved in his absence by the Christian Templar Curd von Stauffen during a house fire - it wasn't just the fire that crackled. The Muslim Sultan Saladin is having financial problems, which is why his sister recommends that he should pump Nathan. However, the sultan doesn't ask him for money, but rather: "Which religion is the true one?" The merchant answers with the legendary ring parable: a father has three sons, but only one valuable ring. He has two copies made so that each inherits the same. After his death, a dispute arises about authenticity, which the judge settles by determining that all the rings are equally valuable because the father loved all his sons equally. Ergo: all religions are equal. The Sultan then offers Nathan his friendship and a loan.

A family drama ensues: Curd and Recha want to marry, which Nathan refuses, as it turns out that Recha is the daughter of the Sultan's deceased brother and this brother is Curd's father, making the lovers siblings. The initial confusion is followed by joy at the new, colorful family. And the moral of the story: religion is like a family recipe - everyone makes it a little differently, but the main thing is that it tastes good.

Bragging knowledge for the interval: Lessing never saw the play, as it was only performed two years after his death. The character of Nathan is partly based on Lessing's friend Moses Mendelssohn, a Jewish philosopher.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf