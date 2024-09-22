What you need to know: Lessing’s Nathan the Wise

Plot: During the Third Crusade, the Jewish merchant Nathan returns after a business trip to his adopted daughter Recha, who was saved in his absence by the Christian Templar Curd von Stauffen during a house fire - it wasn't just the fire that crackled. The Muslim Sultan Saladin is having financial problems, which is why his sister recommends that he should pump Nathan. However, the sultan doesn't ask him for money, but rather: "Which religion is the true one?" The merchant answers with the legendary ring parable: a father has three sons, but only one valuable ring. He has two copies made so that each inherits the same. After his death, a dispute arises about authenticity, which the judge settles by determining that all the rings are equally valuable because the father loved all his sons equally. Ergo: all religions are equal. The Sultan then offers Nathan his friendship and a loan.