Altach vs. Blau-Weiß Linz – LIVE from 5pm

The SCRA coach also knows that the strikers could be the deciding factor. "You can never let Ronivaldo out of your sight. But we've hardly conceded anything in the last few rounds and we'll get to grips with him too," said the Styrian. And up front you can rely on Santos himself. "We also have a striker who scores very well," emphasized Standfest. It remains to be seen whether that will be enough for the first win after three games with a 1-2 draw at Sturm Graz and two 1-1 draws against Vienna Austria and GAK.