Altach vs. Blau-Weiß Linz – LIVE from 5pm

The two most prolific strikers in the Bundesliga will meet in Altach on Saturday (5pm). Altach's Gustavo Santos leads the scoring charts with six goals ahead of Blau-Weiß-Linz veteran Ronivaldo with five. No other Bundesliga player has scored more than three goals so far. Linz travel to Vorarlberg as the surprise fourth-placed team, but are still waiting for their first away win of the season.
Blau-Weiß have yet to concede a point in their own stadium this season. This is also thanks to 35-year-old Ronivaldo, who has scored five goals in the last four league games - including the 1-0 winner in the recent home derby against LASK. Santos, who is seven years younger, also scored last week in the 1-1 draw against GAK. Both goalscorers were born in Brazil, but Ronivaldo has been an Austrian citizen since February after more than eleven years in the country.
A 0-0 draw in the "Ländle" is not to be expected. Both teams have scored in all six league games so far. Only two of Altach's eight goals have been scored by players not named Gustavo Santos Costa. Blau-Weiß also have a lot to thank their opponents' striker for: In June 2023, he scored under his then stage name Gustavo Balotelli for FC Dornbirn in a 1-1 draw against GAK in the final round of the second division. The result enabled the Linz team to be promoted to the Bundesliga.
Blau-Weiß have not lost to Altach in the league since then, with Ronivaldo scoring a brace in Linz in April (2-1) to decide the last encounter. "We know how difficult the task is, but we are also aware of our strengths," emphasized coach Gerald Scheiblehner. "After our recent performances at home, we also want to reach our performance limits away from home." With one point from three games, the blue and white team's season yield is still meagre.
In addition to the suspended Paul Mensah, Scheiblehner will also be missing Conor Noß and, above all, goalkeeper Radek Vitek. The Czech Manchester United loanee will be replaced by veteran Andreas Lukse in goal. Apart from the long-term injuries, Altach coach Joachim Standfest can draw on a full squad. That bodes well for the team's chances of overtaking Linz in seventh place after three rounds without a win.
"Blau-Weiß Linz have made a very good start to the championship and have shown that they can hold their own and win everywhere. We can expect an athletically very strong opponent who is very uncompromising. We absolutely have to stand up to them if we want to keep the three points," said Standfest. There were very close duels last season. "We have a very similar style of play and expect to have to fight hard for every inch."
The SCRA coach also knows that the strikers could be the deciding factor. "You can never let Ronivaldo out of your sight. But we've hardly conceded anything in the last few rounds and we'll get to grips with him too," said the Styrian. And up front you can rely on Santos himself. "We also have a striker who scores very well," emphasized Standfest. It remains to be seen whether that will be enough for the first win after three games with a 1-2 draw at Sturm Graz and two 1-1 draws against Vienna Austria and GAK.
