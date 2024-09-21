Completely healthy
Healthy mind – healthy body
Regular exercise releases happiness hormones, boosts cognitive performance and promotes self-esteem. At the same time, mental health can influence the motivation to be physically active. At the Königsberg health resort, you can learn to harmonize mental and physical health.
Regular physical activity leads to the release of endorphins, serotonin and dopamine, which can make a significant contribution to improving mood and alleviating depression and anxiety. In addition, the improved blood flow to the brain strengthens cognitive abilities, stress can be better managed and the often physical changes such as weight loss, muscle building and much more lead to a strengthening of self-esteem.
The power of the mind on the body
Conversely, the psyche can also have a significant effect on the exercise factor. For example, if the psyche suffers, the motivation for physical activity may also be lower. Personal body awareness can also have an increased impact on physical posture and movement.
Many people long for an increase in their well-being - this can be achieved through targeted programs and forms of treatment. "Healthcare Active" is ideal for people who are still working, want to make lasting changes to their lifestyle and enjoy a fit and healthy retirement. For some years now, GVA has been replacing traditional spa treatment for PVA policyholders as a treatment for musculoskeletal problems.
"In contrast to the classic cure, the basis is no longer passive therapies, but activation: endurance, strength and coordination training are just as important as dietary training and psychological lectures. The aim of the GVA is to achieve a lasting improvement in health," says Dr. Sabine Stangl, Medical Director of the Support and Musculoskeletal System Department at the Königsberg Health Resort.
Developing strategies for a healthy life
The modular structure of the 3-week GVA enables patients (in consultation with their doctor) to focus on movement optimization, movement motivation or mental health after a standardized basic module. In addition to GVA and spa stays (3 weeks) and rehabilitation stays (6 weeks), it is also possible to take advantage of a private health stay at the health resort with extensive preventive and therapeutic programs.
One major difference to the previous spa model is the increased focus on the psyche. "Many people are exposed to major psychological stress in their everyday lives, which can be of a professional or family nature, etc. During the GVA, they learn coping strategies and relaxation techniques that help them to deal better with anxieties or insecurities and, in the best case, also act as a burnout prophylaxis," Dr. Stangl continues.
Mental health
As the name suggests, GVA is specifically aimed at preventive healthcare. Rehabilitation is more suitable for people who suffer from long-term complaints, are restricted in their social and professional lives and whose quality of life is significantly impaired. When the soul is not well, psychosocial rehabilitation is the right form of treatment to help people suffering from depression, anxiety and adjustment disorders, burnout, mental crises or trauma.
Patients receive the support they need to return to everyday working life and their social environment. The framework of psychosocial rehabilitation is formed by psychotherapy, in groups and in the form of individual therapies, rounded off by a targeted occupational therapy program and movement therapies.
Gesundheitsresort Königsberg is one of the leading health resorts in Lower Austria and has been a point of contact for all those seeking and interested in health for over 40 years, offering a holistic concept for body, mind and soul in treatment and prevention.
The medical focus is on active health care (GVA), the musculoskeletal system, blood vessels and circulation as well as psychosocial health (rehabilitation and prevention).
