Healthy mind – healthy body

Gesundheitsresort Königsberg is one of the leading health resorts in Lower Austria and has been a point of contact for all those seeking and interested in health for over 40 years, offering a holistic concept for body, mind and soul in treatment and prevention.

The medical focus is on active health care (GVA), the musculoskeletal system, blood vessels and circulation as well as psychosocial health (rehabilitation and prevention).

Königsberg Health Resort

Am Kurpark 1

2853 Bad Schönau

Website: www.gkbs.at

Telephone number: +43 (0) 2646 8251-0

E-mail: info@gkbs.at

The company is a contractual partner of the Austrian Social Insurance and a partner company of Beste Gesundheit.