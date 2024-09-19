Five letters by Kleist turn up in Innsbruck

What the letters say

The letters are addressed directly to the Austrian diplomat Joseph von Buol-Berenberg. Buol was at the center of a circle of patriotic-minded people who were pushing for Prussia to enter the war against Napoleon. In one letter, for example, Kleist complains that there is "no salvation for Germany" and no "hope for the publication of his political writings". The fifth and final letter remains enigmatic: in it, Kleist reports on the consequences of an unspecified failed project that took him to Frankfurt am Main.