Language, labor market
“We demand something, this is not a petting course!”
After good experiences with training colleges for young refugees, older refugees in Vienna now also have to go to school to learn the language, find their way in society and take steps into the world of work in blocks - if the city has its way, all of them will at some point.
Since February, young refugees in Vienna have been sent to "youth colleges" run by the AMS, where they acquire language and professional skills in blocks; now it's the adults' turn: the "College 25+", which aims to prepare older refugees for the job market, will start on September 30. All 1008 available places are expected to be full from January.
"Integration doesn't happen by itself"
The program lasts around nine months with 26 hours per week: 16 of these are for education, primarily in terms of language, 5 for advice and orientation and 5 for preparation for the job market. The parts are supervised by the adult education centers (education), Caritas (counselling) and Volkshilfe (work). The costs of 9.7 million euros per year are covered 60 percent by the city and 40 percent by the European Social Fund. Participants receive a daily course fee of 26.69 euros from the AMS - and receive this amount less in minimum benefits.
The offer is intended for recognized refugees, but also for those entitled to subsidiary protection and a tenth for asylum seekers - according to City Councillor for Social Affairs Peter Hacker, because "integration cannot begin soon enough" and Vienna wants to counter the "ban on learning and working" under immigration law: "Integration does not happen by itself. Anyone who says otherwise has no idea."
We have done our duty. Why? Because it's the right thing to do.
Bezirksvorsteherin Saya Ahmad über ihre Unterstützung für das College-Projekt
Bild: Antal Imre
The courses take place in the former WU building on Alsergrund. District manager Saya Ahmad is delighted about this, because: "Refugees want to give something back to society. You just have to give them the chance to do so."
"Only a few want to roll around without a purpose"
Caritas Vienna Director Alexander Bodmann finds the college "unique to date", as it is also about "arriving in society, but ultimately entering the job market". Vienna's Volkshilfe Managing Director Tanja Wehsely also emphasizes that the college is "not a pampering course, we demand something!" In any case, "few people, regardless of their nationality, enjoy rolling around in life without a purpose."
At least at the youth college, 70 percent of candidates - currently mainly young Syrian men - immediately seize the opportunity for a training place. Capacity here is currently being expanded to around 4,000 places. Hacker also envisages 2,000 to 4,000 places for the adult college in the end. According to him, this would cover the demand and the current offer could be turned into a commitment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.