“We demand something, this is not a petting course!”

"Integration doesn't happen by itself"

The program lasts around nine months with 26 hours per week: 16 of these are for education, primarily in terms of language, 5 for advice and orientation and 5 for preparation for the job market. The parts are supervised by the adult education centers (education), Caritas (counselling) and Volkshilfe (work). The costs of 9.7 million euros per year are covered 60 percent by the city and 40 percent by the European Social Fund. Participants receive a daily course fee of 26.69 euros from the AMS - and receive this amount less in minimum benefits.