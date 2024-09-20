Gastro duo steps on the gas
Stefan Monitzer and Ralf Berner recently spoiled our guests at the foot of the Streif. On Friday evening, they will take off in Aurach and show their versatility - from regulars' tables to 200-guest events.
The vacuum cleaner was still in the restaurant, tradesmen were working on the terrace and other jobs still needed to be done. But by the evening, everything was ready for the opening guests at the Auwirt in Aurach near Kitzbühel.
Change of tenants should come to an end
Stefan Monitzer and Ralf Berner are taking over the traditional restaurant, which has had a lot of changes of tenants. "But we've come to stay," say the two gastronomy professionals with a smile.
Pioneers at "Take Away" in Kitzbühel
They have gained a lot of experience with their gourmet catering and as pioneers of "take away" in Kitzbühel. Now they are showing their versatility at the Auwirt: "We have a lunch menu with regional cuisine, and Friday and Saturday evenings too."
The Auwirt will also be our new headquarters.
Stefan Monitzer
From regulars' tables to events with 200 guests
Locals will once again come here for regulars' tables - but events, weddings and celebrations of all kinds with up to 200 seats are also possible. "It will be our headquarters," says Stefan. While he will be at the forefront of service, Ralf will be the master of the kitchen.
Right in the middle of the "Krone" house
The duo recently spoiled guests at the Krone World Cup House - "Very cool, you're right in the middle of the most important people," says Stefan, hoping for a continuation. The mobile kitchen, complete with crockery etc., can cater for up to 1000 guests. This mainstay remains, the Auwirt is to be the next . . .
