Why Sigl and Schöneberger are filming in the Wachau

Star presenters want to set an example

Likewise, the Starnacht will not be canceled without a second thought. This is also the reason why ORF will be showing a special program "Starnacht - Das Beste aus der Wachau" on ORF 2 on Saturday at 8.15 pm. But anyone who thought that the two presenters, Barbara Schöneberger and Hans Sigl, would now be reporting from a studio is mistaken. They were already out and about today, Thursday, on the left bank of the Danube in Dürnstein and the surrounding area.