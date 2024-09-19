Vorteilswelt
Despite Starnacht cancellation

Why Sigl and Schöneberger are filming in the Wachau

19.09.2024 15:09

After the cancellation of this year's "Starnacht aus der Wachau" due to flooding, ORF is showing a "best of" the star nights from Rossatz on Saturday. The presenters Barbara Schöneberger and Hans Sigl are currently filming in Dürnstein and the surrounding area and want to send a few positive signals to the fans.

The images of the flood disaster, which continues to have a stranglehold on Lower Austria in particular, are currently omnipresent in the media. The "Star Night from the Wachau" planned for this weekend also had to be canceled due to the floods that submerged the stage. The organizers will be left with enormous costs - and yet they want to and will donate to the people who have been existentially affected by the floods.

Star presenters want to set an example
Likewise, the Starnacht will not be canceled without a second thought. This is also the reason why ORF will be showing a special program "Starnacht - Das Beste aus der Wachau" on ORF 2 on Saturday at 8.15 pm. But anyone who thought that the two presenters, Barbara Schöneberger and Hans Sigl, would now be reporting from a studio is mistaken. They were already out and about today, Thursday, on the left bank of the Danube in Dürnstein and the surrounding area.

Full commitment for the "Best of" Starnacht from the Wachau, for which Schöneberger and Sigl were filming in Dürnstein.
Full commitment for the "Best of" Starnacht from the Wachau, for which Schöneberger and Sigl were filming in Dürnstein.
(Bild: IP Media)
The pictures of the Starnacht stage, which was flooded, went through the media. It was impossible to hold a show here.
The pictures of the Starnacht stage, which was flooded, went through the media. It was impossible to hold a show here.
(Bild: ipmedia)

Professionals with a heart
It is a sign of solidarity that they want to show. Perhaps also to send a few moments of distraction during these particularly dark hours for many of those affected by the floods. Certainly not an easy task when they had to record parts of their presentation in bright sunshine. But the two of them are real professionals - with a lot of heart . . .

On Saturday evening there will also be a reunion with Anastacia, Josh, Andreas Gabalier, Die Prinzen, Melissa Naschenweng, Roland Kaiser, Maite Kelly, Chris de Burgh, OPUS, Semino Rossi, Francine Jordi, Die Seer, DJ Ötzi, Peter Kraus, the EAV and many more. All this to prepare for the big live comeback of the "Starnacht aus der Wachau 2025" (on September 19 and 20). Tickets for this (available from Friday), the "Starnacht am Neusiedler See" (June 6 and 7, 2025) and the "Starnacht am Wörthersee" (July 4 and 5, 2025) are available at www.starnacht.tv.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Folgen Sie uns auf