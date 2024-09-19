Disaster instead of a new start – orchard ruined

Proud presentation the previous year

In 2023, the two proudly presented their new 1.2 million euro project - an orchard with special anti-aqua netting. This should keep out 90 percent of the rainfall. Unfortunately, not the wind. The storm caused the scaffolding of the net to collapse like a house of cards. As a result, the trees were simply bent over and destroyed. The same goes for the irrigation system. The brothers still don't know what will happen next: "The insurance will only just pay for the disposal!"