Upper Austria

“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 13:00

Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.

Balu – der Vorsichtige
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Six-year-old Balu is a rather insecure dog who needs a lot of attention. He finds it difficult to be left alone. He reacts quickly to strange noises by barking. However, he is friendly and sociable with people he knows. He knows both children and cats. Sympathy is the deciding factor with conspecifics. Who will give Balu a chance? 
Phone: 0732/247887.

Helga – die Genügsame
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Helga is ten years old and a very friendly and approachable cat. She would feel at home in an apartment with a secure balcony and a second cat of the same age as well as in a house with outdoor access. Helga unfortunately has chronic cat flu, cysts in her teats and blood anemia. Phone: 0732/247887.

Flipi – der Einsame
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Six-month-old lionhead rabbit Flipi is looking for a home where a sweetheart is already waiting for him. Who can fulfill his wish? Phone: 0732/247887.

Cody – der Kuschler
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)

The little mixed-breed male Cody was born in 2019. Unfortunately, he has a deformity on his right hind leg. He has already had one successful operation and has two more to go. He is a particularly affectionate little guy who longs for love and affection. Cody also gets on very well with other dogs. The costs for the medical interventions and follow-up treatment are covered by Pfotenhilfe Lochen. Phone: 0664/5415079.

Raffaelo – die Aufgeschlossene
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Raffaelo originally came to the shelter as a foundling. The female velvet paw is very open-minded and friendly. She also gets on well with other cats. The one-year-old Raffaelo is looking for a home with outdoor access if possible. Phone: 0732/247887.

Degus – im Viererpack zu haben
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

The four female degus ElviraKonradineArona and Divona (one of them in the picture) were handed in to the animal shelter after their owner developed a severe allergy to the bedding of the small rodents. Now the bright quartet is being placed with loving animal friends, where a species-appropriate home awaits them. Phone: 0732/247887.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
