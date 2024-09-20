“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

The little mixed-breed male Cody was born in 2019. Unfortunately, he has a deformity on his right hind leg. He has already had one successful operation and has two more to go. He is a particularly affectionate little guy who longs for love and affection. Cody also gets on very well with other dogs. The costs for the medical interventions and follow-up treatment are covered by Pfotenhilfe Lochen. Phone: 0664/5415079.