Cold season
Strong defenses from the kitchen
Colds, coughs and hoarseness - the first wave of colds is already on its way. To arm yourself against flu-like infections in good time, there are some foods that act as real immune boosters. Here is a selection of little helpers from the kitchen.
Certain foods also play an important role in ensuring a strong immune system against the first waves of colds. In addition to vitamins and minerals, so-called secondary plant substances are real immune boosters.
These are found in vegetables, cereals, pulses, spices and herbs. Their health effects on humans have been the subject of much research, as reported by "forum.ernährung heute": Among other things, they have an immunomodulating, anti-inflammatory or antimicrobial effect. Effective representatives include garlic, onion, cabbage, chili and sage.
The special thing about garlic is the sulphur compounds allicin and alliin it contains, which have an antibacterial effect and are also found in abundance in onions, leeks and chives. Whether raw, dried, as oil or extract: garlic unfolds its effect in the stomach. Studies have shown that even in low concentrations, allicin inhibits the growth of bacteria, fungi and yeasts and reduces the production of pro-inflammatory substances. When boiled and inhaled, the white cloves alleviate the symptoms of respiratory infections such as a cold or cough.
Onions have an antiviral effect
The flavonoid quercetin contained in onions has an antimicrobial effect against both bacteria and viruses. The ability to bind viral proteins reduces their multiplication and thus appears to explain this effect. Onions are used in many different ways as a household remedy. For example, sachets filled with finely chopped and lightly steamed onions can help with acute middle ear infections. Boil a whole onion. Its brew as a "tea" or thickened as a syrup with brown sugar can bring relief from coughs and colds.
Hot spices in particular, such as cayenne pepper or chili, have an antibacterial effect and strengthen the immune system. The reason: the pungent substance capsaicin contained in them promotes blood circulation and keeps bad intestinal bacteria in check. This promotes healthy intestinal flora, which can be combined with a strong
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
