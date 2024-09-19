Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cold season

Strong defenses from the kitchen

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 06:00

Colds, coughs and hoarseness - the first wave of colds is already on its way. To arm yourself against flu-like infections in good time, there are some foods that act as real immune boosters. Here is a selection of little helpers from the kitchen.

comment0 Kommentare

Certain foods also play an important role in ensuring a strong immune system against the first waves of colds. In addition to vitamins and minerals, so-called secondary plant substances are real immune boosters.

These are found in vegetables, cereals, pulses, spices and herbs. Their health effects on humans have been the subject of much research, as reported by "forum.ernährung heute": Among other things, they have an immunomodulating, anti-inflammatory or antimicrobial effect. Effective representatives include garlic, onion, cabbage, chili and sage.

The special thing about garlic is the sulphur compounds allicin and alliin it contains, which have an antibacterial effect and are also found in abundance in onions, leeks and chives. Whether raw, dried, as oil or extract: garlic unfolds its effect in the stomach. Studies have shown that even in low concentrations, allicin inhibits the growth of bacteria, fungi and yeasts and reduces the production of pro-inflammatory substances. When boiled and inhaled, the white cloves alleviate the symptoms of respiratory infections such as a cold or cough.
Onions have an antiviral effect
The flavonoid quercetin contained in onions has an antimicrobial effect against both bacteria and viruses. The ability to bind viral proteins reduces their multiplication and thus appears to explain this effect. Onions are used in many different ways as a household remedy. For example, sachets filled with finely chopped and lightly steamed onions can help with acute middle ear infections. Boil a whole onion. Its brew as a "tea" or thickened as a syrup with brown sugar can bring relief from coughs and colds.

Hot spices in particular, such as cayenne pepper or chili, have an antibacterial effect and strengthen the immune system. The reason: the pungent substance capsaicin contained in them promotes blood circulation and keeps bad intestinal bacteria in check. This promotes healthy intestinal flora, which can be combined with a strong

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karin Rohrer-Schausberger
Karin Rohrer-Schausberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf