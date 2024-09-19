Strong defenses from the kitchen

The special thing about garlic is the sulphur compounds allicin and alliin it contains, which have an antibacterial effect and are also found in abundance in onions, leeks and chives. Whether raw, dried, as oil or extract: garlic unfolds its effect in the stomach. Studies have shown that even in low concentrations, allicin inhibits the growth of bacteria, fungi and yeasts and reduces the production of pro-inflammatory substances. When boiled and inhaled, the white cloves alleviate the symptoms of respiratory infections such as a cold or cough.

Onions have an antiviral effect

The flavonoid quercetin contained in onions has an antimicrobial effect against both bacteria and viruses. The ability to bind viral proteins reduces their multiplication and thus appears to explain this effect. Onions are used in many different ways as a household remedy. For example, sachets filled with finely chopped and lightly steamed onions can help with acute middle ear infections. Boil a whole onion. Its brew as a "tea" or thickened as a syrup with brown sugar can bring relief from coughs and colds.